ARTISTA: Martin Garrix feat. Dean Lewis TITOLO: Used To Love ETICHETTA: Sony Music EDIZIONI: Copyright Control PRODUTTORE FONOGRAFICO: Sony Music RADIO DATE: 01/11/2019

Martin Garrix è senza sosta. Continua a sfornare un successo dopo l'altro il DJ olandese n. 2 al mondo. Durante la quinta edizione di Lollapalooza a Berlino ha annunciato: "Used To Love". In precedenza, Garrix ha condiviso sui social la sua felicità per questa produzione: "Questo brano è stato realizzato nel mio studio ad Amsterdam durante la mia pausa, mentre ero convalescente per l'infortunio alla caviglia. Ci siamo impegnati molto io e Dean Lewis, che oltre ad essere un bravissimo cantante australiano, è una persona splendida! Siamo davvero entusiasti di condividerlo con il mondo dal 31 Ottobre! "

Video – Martin Garrix feat. Dean Lewis – Used To Love

Martin Garrix feat. Dean Lewis – Used To Love Testo – Lyrics

Walking through the door of this old and lonely Place that used to feel like us Remembering the only thing that made me Feel like I was worth the love. We used to hold hands, now I dance alone We had Springsteen playing so loud We danced in the dark till it felt like home With you home was anywhere. But you will never be left behind Give me a moment, I need just a little more time If I could I would have made things right But we can't go back to the way that we used to love. Never apart, you're still running through my blood But we can't go back to the way that we used to love. We can't go back to the way that we…



