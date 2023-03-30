My Ex still is crazy about Me. What’s the Right Thing to Do?

Reader matter:

My ex continues to be crazy me and that I’m black lesbian dating their closest friend. About four to five several months back, I dumped my date of seven months. We simply weren’t correct any longer. Today per month . 5 later, the guy confessed he has got and always will love me.

Note: i am an adolescent, making this various dating than grownups.

What’s the right thing to do?

-Rebekah (Usa)

Dr. Wendy Walsh’s Answer:

Dear Rebekah:

What’s the “right” action to take is a tremendously different question from what “should” i really do. This is simply not an etiquette concern. This is a question concerning your emotions, the thoughts of your ex-boyfriend in addition to emotions of his closest friend.

You’ve got quite a nest of feelings to think about right here, darling. A I’m able to do would be to outline a couple of questions to help you start thinking about.

First of all, as he ended up being the man you’re dating, do you split because you two were not compatible or since you missed a chance to discover some conflict resolution abilities?

And is him or her actually crazy about at this point you, or maybe you have be appealing as you are holding arms together with his closest friend?

And think about the intentions of his buddy? Is the guy fighting together with friend or being a really attentive date?

I differ to you about the one thing. Dating for teenagers is not different than matchmaking for adults. Every commitment we’ve influences every single other union we shall have. We have been training our selves to-be a great companion all our schedules.

Have you been understanding how to end up being type, faithful and sincere while getting clear about having your requirements found? Or are you presently bowing to challenges from men in attempts to feel “liked.”

My suggestion: Figure out who you happen to be, what you would like and communicate that plainly to both teenage boys. It really is how you feel that matter here.

